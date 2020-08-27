In-training bomb technicians, investigators benefit from explosives demonstration

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A series of different explosions were set off in Grainger County on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s part of training conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) alongside the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, for local bomb technicians and investigators.

“It’s the knowledge, it’s the exposure to seeing it,” said Toby Taylor, the acting Special Agent in Charge for the ATF’s Nashville Field Division. “Before that bomb tech or before that explosives investigator even gets on to this post-blast scene to look at what happened, he or she has already got a mindset and has a philosophy or theory of what actually occurred.”

The demonstration is put on for students training at multiple local law enforcement agencies.

“A lot of our bomb technicians, investigators, they all come together and work that case jointly anyway to ascertain what happened, so it only makes sense for us to train and collaborate together so we already have that partnership,” Taylor said.

The exercise is a vital one for officers and investigators, but the importance of it, Taylor says, touches the entire community.

“An explosive is going to envelop whoever is around, and that’s very dangerous. So when it really comes to explosives incidents, the entire community really has a stake in that,” he said.

Students participating will go back out to the Grainger County site on Thursday to process the scene.

