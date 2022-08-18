KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox Food Fest is meant to provide both new and well-known vendors a chance to showcase their creative and delicious works of art while bringing together Knoxville’s local community.

One of the event organizers said the main focus is healthy vegan and vegetarian options. Mohit Mankad explained they will expand people’s palates by offering a wide array of food genres from around the world.

“You can try it out and you won’t even know you are eating vegan and vegetarian,” said Mankad. “We are bringing vegan and vegetarian food in different cuisines, so now you are going in an Italian setting, American setting, Indian setting, or African setting, you have experienced it all at one spot.”

Mankad works alongside fellow event organizers Niraj and Pooja Doshi, and Chirag Patel.

The inaugural fest will also offer a wide array of fun activities and entertainment for the entire family. The lead entertainment organizer for the event and emcee spoke about the key to a successful family-friendly event.

“That is the secret in the sauce, a family-friendly environment so the parents can have fun drinking their beer while the kids can jump on a bounce house and they all can come together and listen to live music and eat great food,” said Taylor Stiles.

According to the Knox Food Fest website, they are striving to be the most anticipated foodie event of the year.

On their website, it also states they’ll be helping charitable organizations through the event.



“With the help of our partners, we’re able to increase profits that are donated to local charitable organizations that contribute immensely to the surrounding communities,” it reads on the Knox Food Fest website.

Those interested can experience nearly 50 vendors at the Knox Food Fest on Friday, August 19th from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and also Saturday, August 20th from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It’s all happening on the World’s Fair Park Performance Lawn. It is free to attend.