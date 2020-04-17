Inaugural Southern Skies Music Festival postponed to 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new Knoxville music festival that was set to debut next month will now have to wait a whole year due to the spread of COVID-19.

The inaugural Southern Skies Music Festival has been moved to Saturday, May 15, 2021 due to the continued spread of COVID-19. It was set to be held at World’s Fair Park Saturday, May 16.

The 2021 event will still take place in World’s Fair Park in Knoxville and will feature musical acts across two stages, food trucks, craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails, a Maker Market and more.

All current tickets will be honored for the new date and require no further action from the ticket holder.

Festival organizers encourage ticket holders to hold onto their tickets if they are able. “Your purchase not only supports Southern Skies, and the staff, production team, artists, and vendors associated––but all of the year-round programs and events that we produce,” Says Sherry Jenkins, Executive Director of Dogwood Arts. “We’re going to miss celebrating with you this spring, but the health and safety of our community come first. Just imagine the party we are going to have once this is all behind us next spring!”

Tickets purchased through Eventbrite prior to April 17, 2020, are also now eligible for a refund. Detailed instructions about how to request a refund are available at southernskiesmusicfestival.com.

The inaugural festival was set to be headlined by singer-songwriter Ben Rector and curated by the Knoxville-native group, The Dirty Guv’nahs. Elenowen, Sawyer, Electric Darling, Carly Bannister and one more yet-to-be-announced surprise guest were set to fill out the performers list.