KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One year after a 15-year-old Knoxville girl was shot and killed, investigators have increased the reward offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been brought in the death of 15-year-old Janaria Muhammad, who was shot outside of her home on Selma Avenue on Feb. 16, 2021.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information regarding the murder. The Knoxville FBI field office had previously offered a reward of $5,000 for information on the deaths of Muhammad and 16-year-old Stanley Freeman Jr.

Investigators believe that occupants of a blacked-out car shot Janaria before fleeing the scene.

There are four ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

A release from Knoxville Police said they are still pursuing active leads in the investigation, but continue to seek any information from the public that could assist in the investigation.