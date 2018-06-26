Incredible police dog performs CPR on partner officer Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: Madrid Police [ + - ] Video

MADRID, Spain (WCMH) – A video of a dog performing CPR on a police officer might be the cutest thing you see all day.

The Municipal Police of Madrid showed off the life-saving skills of one of its dogs in a video released on social media Monday.

The video shows the dog, Poncho, jumping up and down on the chest of an agent who ‘collapsed.’ The agency said Poncho did not hesitate for a moment in ‘saving the life’ of the agent.

The department ended the post with a quote from John Billings, saying, “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.”