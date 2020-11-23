Indoor, outdoor gatherings in Nashville limited to 8 people

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Public and private gatherings in Nashville and Davidson County will be limited to a maximum of eight people beginning Monday in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper called it “the Rule of 8” and said the public health orders will be amended to restrict all gatherings to eight people, whether at a restaurant, in a backyard or elsewhere.
The previous order allowed for a maximum of 25 people at public or private gatherings.
Mayor Cooper said the Halloween holiday started the dreaded winter curve with record numbers, seeing more cases than our worst spike in July.
The mayor also announced the city will be much stricter on event permits.
Nashville’s COVID-19 case numbers have surpassed the peak in July and more patients are in Davidson County hospitals compared to any other point this year.
