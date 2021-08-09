Infectious disease consulting group joins Covenant Medical Group

(FILE Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Covenant Health announced Monday that a consulting group that specializes in infectious disease had joined Covenant Medical Group.

Knoxville Infectious Disease Consultants has provided comprehensive infectious disease diagnostic and management services to the greater Knoxville area since 1985. The medical practice is led by board-certified physicians John S. Adams, MD, FIDSA, FSHEA; E. Brian Kemp, MD, and Catherine C. Sarbah, MD, MPH.

Covenant Health says the group will welcome an additional physician, Henry P. Shiflett, DO, infectious disease specialist, to the practice in September 2021 The doctors are supported by Jeanette Groschel-Snead, APRN, an infectious disease nurse.

An infectious disease specialist is an internal medicine physician with additional training in the diagnosis and treatment of infections caused by germs such as viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites. These specialists treat patients with unexplained fever or other symptoms that are signs of an infection.

The nonprofit health care groups says infectious disease specialists and epidemiologists are an important resource for Covenant Health and the community regarding infectious disease prevention.

Covenant Medical Group is a division of Covenant Health, a not-for-profit health care delivery system headquartered in Knoxville with nine acute-care hospitals, more than 10,000 employees and 1,500 affiliated physicians.

