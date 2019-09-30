Ingles donating food from ‘Pack the Back’ event to Second Harvest Food Bank

MARYVILLE, Tenn. – When children leave school for the weekend, meals can some times become scarce. Ingles and radio station 100.3 The Wolf are hoping to remedy that with the “Pack the Back” Food for Kids food drive to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.

Food for Kids is a collaborative effort between Second Harvest Food Bank and public schools within the nonprofit’s 18-county service area. It is designed to provide healthy, easily-prepared food to children on the weekends who may be missing meals on a regular basis.

Currently, 280 schools in 18 counties are participating, serving more than 12,600 children during the school year.

Donations will be taken from 3-7 p.m. on Fridays at participating Knoxville-area Ingles locations to help fill a truck and take it to Second Harvest. The program runs from Oct. 4 through Nov. 15.

Dates and locations to donate include:

Oct. 4 Lenoir City, 404 U.S. Highway 321 No. 1

Oct. 11 Clinton, 190 Clinch Ave.

Oct. 18 Farragut, 11847 Kingston Pike

Oct. 25 Karns, 7446 Oak Ridge Highway

Nov. 8 Halls, 7220 Norris Freeway NE, Crossroads Shopping Center

Nov. 15 Powell, 430 Emory Road

Ingles stores are also selling $5 icons in-store from Oct. 23-Nov. 8 for customers who are not able to attend the truck-packing events.

“We are so grateful to Ingles and 100.3 The Wolf for their support of our Food for Kids program,” Second Harvest Executive Director Elaine Streno said. “The program feeds thousands of the most vulnerable people Second Harvest serves — children. Food for Kids helps children to receive the nutritious food they need, and we cannot do it without you!”