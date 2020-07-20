Ingles Market becomes latest retailer to institute mask requirement for customers

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WATE) – Ingles Markets will become the latest major retailer to require face masks inside all stores.
Starting Tuesday, July 21, face coverings will be required inside all Ingles Market grocery stores. The requirement will not apply to young children or to customers with medical conditions who are not able to wear a face covering.
A release from Ingles said the company will also continue enhanced sanitation practices and regularly clean all high-touch surfaces. One-way aisles and plexiglass separators for cashiers will remain in place.
Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a supermarket chain with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the company operates 197 supermarkets.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tennessee labeled a ‘red zone’ state in unpublished White House document
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,221 active Knox County cases, 982 total recovered cases reported Sunday
- New Orleans spa finds new identity amidst the pandemic
- The Latest: Global death toll for pandemic now above 600,000
- Coronavirus Tennessee: ‘Red Zone’ state reports another 2,517 new cases
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,189 active Knox County cases, one new death reported Saturday
- New studies clarify what drugs help, hurt for COVID-19
- Millions of kids told full return to school in fall unlikely
- Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away
- Hamblen County listed as ‘Red Zone’ in White House COVID-19 report; schools reopen as planned
- ‘It’s not fake’: Florida mom of twins, family sick with COVID-19, urges others to believe in virus
- 99-year-old grandma beats COVID-19
- Lawmakers urge Trump to do more after PPE shortages, slow testing raises concerns
- Home Depot, Lowe’s join other retailers in mandating masks in stores