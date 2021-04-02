Ingles Market pharmacies in Tennessee now administering COVID-19 vaccines

Ingles Market, a leading grocer with operations in six southeastern states, is modernizing its network operations with Aruba technology. Photo: Ingles Market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – COVID-19 vaccinations appointments can now be made at Ingles Market pharmacies in four states including Tennessee.

Vaccinations are now available by appointment only at Ingles Pharmacies in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia. The vaccines are free for all recipients.

Residents in these four states can check for available appointments in their area and complete registration on ingles-markets.com/vaccinations.

Ingles Pharmacy is administering COVID-19 vaccinations at stores in NC,SC,TN & GA.Vaccinations are available by appointment only. Check which stores have slots open & Register for your COVID-19 vaccine on website:https://t.co/ETtmCs9DUi #VaccinesWork #CrushCovid #ThisIsOurShot pic.twitter.com/vOPMZEhcBL — Ingles Markets (@InglesAdvantage) April 2, 2021

The sign-up page asks people to prepare for their appointment by bringing a completed vaccine consent form, arriving 15 minutes before the appointment for processing and bring an insurance card and valid driver’s license.

Recipients are asked to wear a mask and short sleeve shirt to the appointment and plan to remain in the pharmacy area for 15 minutes after the vaccination for a stand observation.

Many Tennessee counties have begun administering vaccines to all residents aged 16 and up ahead of an April 5 deadline set by the state for vaccination eligibility expansion.