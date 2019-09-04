Inmate mistakenly released from Davidson County jail now back in custody

Roberto Josue Viera-Aybar (Courtesy: Davidson County Sheriff’s Office)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — UPDATE: TBI confirms that Roberto Viera-Aybar is back in custody. 

A manhunt is underway after an inmate housed at the Davidson County jail was mistakenly released. 

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday Roberto Josue Viera-Aybar was released Friday.  

He was previously charged in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Luis Antonio Lopez, of Nashville. His body was found burned in the woods in Whitfield County, Georgia in 2017.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has a press conference scheduled at 1 p.m.

