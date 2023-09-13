KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Knoxville entrances took home a total of $10,000 from Innov865 Alliance’s 2023 Startup Day pitch competition. The annual “Shark Tank”-style competition highlights some of the up-and-coming startups in East Tennessee.

Vitriform3D won the $7,000 Judges’ Choice Award, and B-Roll Bank won the Crowd Favorite cash prize of $3,000, presented by Boston Government Services.

Alex Stiles, Vitriform3D’s founder, explained how the company uses technology to 3D print recycled glass tiles with 4x lower embodied carbon than ceramic tiles during the competition.

B-Roll Bank is an AI Powered Digital Asset Management software built for production companies. Jonathan Halley, the company’s founder, pitched the software during the competition.

“We are proud to support the Innov865 Alliance and its vital role in nurturing Knoxville’s entrepreneurial landscape through our sponsorship of the Crowd Favorite Award,” said Harry Boston, Founder and President of Boston Government Services. “Congratulations to this year’s winner, B-Roll Bank.”

In addition to the pitch competition, CGI awarded the Innov865 Traction Award to Anna Douglas, Co-Founder and CEO of SkyNano Technologies. This award honors a Startup Day alum who has established significant traction since participating in Startup Day.

In her opening remarks, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon spotlighted the Innov865 Alliance’s work to strengthen and celebrate the city’s entrepreneurs.

“There’s a palpable sense of energy and that energy comes from the enthusiasm of the people who are starting their small business who know that Knoxville is a place where you can start your business, where you can try your dream. You can try it here through Startup Day,” said Kincannon.

Innov865 Week continues with events including Raising & Rising, Path To Profits, Devmoot 2023, Sunsphere Private Tour, and a One Knoxville SC soccer match. To see the full lineup, visit the Innov865 Week event calendar.