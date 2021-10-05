KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dr. Bruce Ramshaw and his startup CQInsights was named the Innov865 Startup Day 2021 winner on Tuesday. He was awarded $7,000 to further the company’s mission after judges chose his startup out of six finalists.

The annual “Shark Tank”-style competition highlights some of the up-and-coming startups in East Tennessee. The winner is named during the Innov865 Startup Week.

“This is a great entrepreneurial community,” Ramshaw said. “It’s growing and to have our message out there, our company out there, and have people respond, that was also really important to us.

Ramshaw, a former Chief of General Surgery at the University of Missouri Hospital, left the operating room for the board room in 2010 to begin CQInsights. The company has been working to apply principles of systems and data analytics to patient care in an effort to lower costs and increase overall care.