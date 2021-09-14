Meet the Innov865 finalists

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Innov865 Startup Week and Startup Day are nearly here. The annual event highlighting some of East Tennessee’s best and brightest entrepreneurs and inventors will be held Oct. 4-8.

Six finalists vying to be named the winner of the Impact Award by Verizon that is given to a Knoxville entrepreneur who gained the most momentum over the past few years.

Catch Startup Day 2021, the “Shark-Tank”-style pitch competition, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Mill & Mine, 227 West Depot Avenue in downtown Knoxville.

The six finalists are:

CQ Insights

CQ Insights is a startup healthcare data consulting firm that assesses the value of any drug, divide or diagnostic tool as it relates to the patient care process using Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI).

Endeavor Composites

Endeavor Composites is a startup offering exclusive UT licensed technology that implements an innovative mixer system for the hydroentanglement process. The innovation evolved around the ability to disperse long carbon fiber to produce, in a continuous scale, defect free non-woven mats and performs with excellent quality control.

Sentinel Devices

Sentinel Devices next-generation anomaly detection platform for industrial control systems. These devices allow any customer to build up a detailed, component-level knowledge base of the behavior of their plant, and they do this without incurring any additional cybersecurity risk. From initial installation to final shutdown, the device serves as a silent watchdog, keeping an eye on what matters so that the customers can accomplish their mission.

SkyNano

SkyNano is patent-pending technology that utilizes a low cost manufacturing technique of high value carbon materials, using only inexpensive materials, electricity, and carbon dioxide as direct inputs. Relying on electrochemistry, SkyNano’s technique results in a highly efficient process to convert atmospheric carbon dioxide into useful nanomaterials.

Summit Performance

Summit Performance Testing is a new company that uses PCT pending technology to measure the performance, playability, and safety of sports surfaces; while, simultaneously measuring the forces on the body during athlete to surface interactions. This technology/device is also able to test the traction, safety, and durability of different shoes for all purposes including sports, work boots, orthopedics, etc.

Uncat

A web app used by accountants and bookkeepers to fix pesky uncategorized transactions with their clients and sync with QuickBooks Online.

Missed one? Watch all the videos here:

