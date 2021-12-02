NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old man is faced with attempted criminal homicide charges after police said his Instagram account helped lead to his arrest.

According to a warrant, on Sept. 20 just before 9 p.m. police responded to a call about gunshots fired on Crouch Drive. When officers arrived, a female victim told them she was outside with her boyfriend when a car pulled up and multiple people started chasing him and shooting at both of them.

Police said the male victim recognized one of the suspects as Amari Caples, 19, and reportedly told his girlfriend that he and many others were “trying to kill him for a long time.”

Authorities said they were provided an Instagram account that helped to positively identify Caples. An affidavit stated that the victim also identified Caples in a photo lineup.