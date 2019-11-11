Instagram set to test hiding U.S. users’ likes

(CNN) — Posting on Instagram can come with a rush of validation when likes from friends and strangers come pouring in.

But those likes will soon be hidden from many users.

In an attempt to reduce competitive pressure on the platform, Instagram will start hiding likes from some users starting next week.

Instagram has already tested the concept in several other countries.

Starting next week, the U.S. will be joining the list.

Likes, or how many hearts a post gets, will disappear from Instagram’s feed and user profile pages.

A user can still see how many like they’ve received, but their followers won’t know the count.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said the move is to de-pressurize the social media platform.

He said he wants to make Instagram less of a competition, particularly for younger users.

While some users have expressed relief, social influencers who need likes to make brand deals are concerned about losing sponsors.