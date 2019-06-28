Insulin pumps recalled due to hacking risk

(WJBF/CNN) Certain insulin pumps from Medtronic MiniMed have been recalled due to potential cybersecurity risks.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns that these devices pose the risk of someone nearby connecting wirelessly and then potentially hacking into the devices and changing the settings to either over-deliver insulin to a patient or stop insulin delivery altogether.

Medtronic has identified about 4,000 patients in the U.S. who are potentially using insulin pumps that are vulnerable and the company is working with distributor partners to identify more, according to the FDA.

According to the FDA’s website, Medtronic is recalling the following insulin pumps:

MiniMed 508 (with all software versions),

MiniMed Paradigm 511 (with all software versions),

MiniMed Paradigm 512/712 (with all software versions),

MiniMed Paradigm 515/715 (with all software versions),

MiniMed Paradigm 522/722 (with all software versions),

MiniMed Paradigm 522K/722K (with all software versions),

MiniMed Paradigm 523/723 (with software version 2.4A or lower),

MiniMed Paradigm 523K/723K (with software version 2.4A or lower),

MiniMed Paradigm 712E (with all software versions),

MiniMed Paradigm Veo 554CM/754CM (with software version 2.7A or lower), and

MiniMed Paradigm Veo 554/754 (with software version 2.6A or lower).

Patients with questions about replacing their pump can call Medtronic at 1-866-222-2584 or visit Medtronic’s website.