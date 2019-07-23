International competition recognizes two ORNL researchers

Two researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory have been included on the “Periodic Table of Younger Chemists” following an international competition.

ORNL nuclear engineer Clarice Phelps and Nathan Brewer, a postdoctoral researcher in ORNL’s Physics Division, were recognized following an international competition conducted by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry and the International Younger Chemists Network.

Phelps was cited “for her outstanding commitment to research and public engagement, as well as being an important advocate for diversity. She is the first African-American woman to be involved with the discovery of an element, tennessine.”

ORNL and Vanderbilt University nominated Brewer for his contributions to the discovery of tennessine and for his work with the even heavier element 118, oganesson.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of IUPAC and the International Year of the Periodic Table, IUPAC and IYCN sponsored an international competition for young scientists, selecting 118 individuals who “embody the mission and core values of IUPAC” to represent each element.