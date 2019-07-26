International scouts gather at World Scout Jamboree

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WATE) – For the first time in over 50 years, Scouts from around the world are meeting in the United States.

This happening at the World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Don Dare worked the Jamboree, helping young people put stories together.

A World Scout Jamboree is unlike any other scouting event.

The international event also has scouts from East Tennessee, gathered at the 11,000-acre site called “The Summit.”

The scouts in the tents and all around the area are meeting scouts from over 140 different nations – a total of 45,000 scouts – along with scout leaders, and scout volunteer staff members, all gathering at the World Scout Jamboree.

The theme of the World Scout Jamboree is “Unlock A New World” and it sounds like the scouts from East Tennessee as well as Switzerland are unlocking a new world that’s going to lead to some life-changing experiences.