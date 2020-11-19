Internet search history convicts Knoxville man of murdering his child’s mother

Investigators say the man hoped to blame his browser history on watching the TV show, 'How to Get Away with Murder'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville jury found a man guilty of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his child’s mother.

Jacquiz McBee, 25, faces life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree murder in the fatal 2018 shooting of Jessica Davis, the mother of McBee’s child.

McBee had claimed Davis shot herself during a struggle over the gun, but a search of his electronic devices brought investigators evidence that pointed otherwise. Investigators said McBee made incriminating Google searches, including how to kill someone on probation.

While in custody, officers intercepted a letter McBee sent asking someone to log into his email account to alter or delete these searches. Investigators said McBee hoped it would look as if the searches were related to watching the television show, “How to Get Away with Murder.”

First-degree murder carries a sentence of life in prison, meaning McBee must serve fifty-one years in prison before he is eligible to meet with the parole board. He had previously been found guilty of committing an Aggravated Assault after shooting at this same victim’s vehicle.

A sentencing date has been set for January 26, 2021.