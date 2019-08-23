Investigation into Andersonville house fire underway

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after local crews battled a house fire early Friday.

Authorities respond to Anderville house fire. Source: Rural Metro Fire

Rural Metro Fire Department responded around 7:20 a.m. Friday to assist the Andersonville Fire Department at a house fire on Boyer Rd. Rural Metro Fire assisted with added water supply and manpower.

The house’s occupants had hot been located as of Friday morning. Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the fire.

Authorities respond to Anderville house fire. Source: Rural Metro Fire

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.