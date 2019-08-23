Investigation into Andersonville house fire underway

Breaking News
Crews battle house fire on Boyer Rd in Andersonville. Source: WATE

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after local crews battled a house fire early Friday.

Rural Metro Fire Department responded around 7:20 a.m. Friday to assist the Andersonville Fire Department at a house fire on Boyer Rd. Rural Metro Fire assisted with added water supply and manpower.

The house’s occupants had hot been located as of Friday morning. Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the fire.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

