Investigation into Dandridge shooting underway

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot Sunday night in Dandridge.

According to a Facebook post from JCSO, authorities responded to a reported shooting in 1500 block of Topaz Lane. Upon arrival deputies found a female on the back deck that had been shot.

The victim was transported to UT Medical Center by Lifestar.

JCSO Criminal Investigation Division detectives are on the scene investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.