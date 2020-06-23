Investigation ongoing into man found shot to death in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office along with the TBI and the 10th District Attorney General’s Office are investigating the shooting death of a man.

Sheriff’s deputies were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Billingsley Road. When they arrived Michael Black, 48, had been shot and died of his injuries.

Black’s body was taken to the Knox Regional Forensic Center and the investigation is ongoing.

