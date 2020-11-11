Investigation remains ongoing into Jefferson City house fire

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Fire investigators in Jefferson City are continuing to look into a house fire that broke out on Monday in the city’s northeast side.
The fire breaking out along the 100 block of East Franklin. The Jefferson City Fire Department said the home sustained serious damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and it is unknown if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.
