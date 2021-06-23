Investigation underway after Bean Station meat plant worker dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a beef processing plant worker in Bean Station.

The agency was notified about a workplace injury that occurred Tuesday, June 22, at Southeastern Provision, LLC, 1617 Helton Road. On Wednesday the injured worker was reported to TOSHA as deceased.

TOSHA said it is surveying the scene, reviewing company records and procedures, and conducting interviews with management and employees. A fatality investigation can take between eight and 10 weeks to complete.

The same slaughter house was involved in an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in April 2018. Owner James Brantley was given an 18-month concurrent sentence in July 2019 after pleading guilty to tax evasion, wire fraud in addition to employing undocumented immigrants.