CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Carter County Sheriff’s office told News Channel 11 that the body of an unidentified male was found on Cecil Vanhuss Road, near H. Heaton Drive in Elizabethton.

Officials said that the body was a white male, and was found early Tuesday afternoon.

This is an active investigation, so details are limited.

No cause of death was immediately available.