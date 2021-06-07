Investigation underway after man, woman found dead in Blount County

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office are working to determine the circumstances behind the death of two people over the weekend.

A man and woman were found dead at a residence on Hopewell Road, southwest of Maryville near William Blount Drive. The bodies have been sent for autopsy, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is still in its early stages and identities of the deceased have not been released at this time.