Investigation underway after Nashville fireworks show began with police still in ‘blast zone’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department said it will work with Metro police to investigate why the “Let Freedom Sing!” fireworks show in downtown Nashville began before all police personnel were out of the blast zone.

In a statement released Monday morning, Joseph Pleasant, a spokesperson for the Nashville Fire Department said the two departments will review the events to determine how the incident happened and how to prevent similar situations in the future.

“The safety of all personnel and the safety of the public is our department’s number one priority,” Pleasant added.

During a news conference Monday morning, Butch Spyridon, the president and CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation was asked about the incident.

Spyridon said “Fire Marshal teams spotted some individuals in the Bridge Building. I believe they were employees of somebody, I don’t know who they are, so they delayed the show.”

“They called PD. They got in, they cleared the building,” he explained. “The communication chain between fire and PD had a missing link that has been corrected. They’ve already improved that, but it was simply a one side thought it was clear, and the other side didn’t get that message.”

Spyridon continued, “The helicopter was out of harm’s way. The personnel that were in the building were directed to go to a specific location at the bottom and that they would be safe, and that it was better to keep the show going. They’ve worked it out.”

“Public safety is always first,” he added.

* It sounds like some police officers responding to unauthorized people in a building in the fireworks blast zone got trapped there for the duration of the show. We need to understand what happened. — Freddie #GetVaccinated O’Connell (@freddieoconnell) July 5, 2021

Metro Councilmember, Freddie O’Connell addressed the situation in a series of tweets.

“It sounds like some police officers responding to unauthorized people in a building in the fireworks blast zone got trapped there for the duration of the show. We need to understand what happened,” he wrote.

O’Connell continued, “Nashville’s first responders have begun encrypting emergency communications. I’m concerned about what this means for transparency and am encouraging #MetroCouncil’s Public Safety and Personnel (also Information) committees to have a joint meeting to review this development.”

“If not for the unencrypted channel that revealed the events of last night, the rest of us might never have become aware of officers trapped in a dangerous situation,” he added.

