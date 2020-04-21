Investigation underway after Rogersville woman’s body recovered from creek Saturday

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a woman was found in a creek Saturday.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the Hawkins County Rescue Squad and sheriff’s office was called to Old Highway 66 in Rogersville on Saturday around 2:30 p.m.

The woman’s body was recovered and transferred to ETSU William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City for an autopsy.

On Tuesday, the body was identified as Delia Telena Bishop, 41, of Rogersville.

Bishop’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

The release says the investigation is ongoing and being treated as a suspicious death.

