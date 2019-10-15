Investigation underway after three break-ins at Knoxville churches on the same night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police are investigating after three local churches were vandalized and/or burglarized around the same time early Tuesday.

Knoxville Police Department officers responded to two different churches that were either vandalized or burglarized early Tuesday morning, while a third church was hit within the same timeframe and responded to by deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Shoreline Church in Knoxville. Source: Google Earth

KPD officers were dispatched to Shoreline Church at 9635 Westland Drive around 2:26 a.m. Tuesday where a glass door had been shattered by a large rock. Nothing appeared to be stolen following a preliminary investigation.

Transformation Church in Knoxville. Source: Google Earth

At approximately 2:45 a.m., KPD was dispatched to Transformation Church at 340 Park Village Road, where the front door was shattered. It is not yet known if any items were stolen from that location.

Around that same time, Knox County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a similar incident where items were stolen from the West Towne Christian Church at 9300 Middlebrook Pike.

West Town Christian Church in Knoxville. Source: Google Earth

KPD West District officers canvassed all churches throughout the area for the remainder of the night but found no suspicious vehicles or persons. No additional damage was located.

No suspect information has been released.

An investigation is underway. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.