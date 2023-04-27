ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the stabbing of a 24-year-old Madisonville woman on Wednesday, according to the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Joe Guy commended the effort of two volunteer Public Service Unit members for assisting the woman at the scene.

While the woman was identified as a Madisonville resident, she was found on a McMinn County roadway near Riceville.

A news release from Guy states that on April 26, sheriff’s deputies received a call about a woman who had been stabbed and was lying in the roadway on County Road 725. McMinn Co. volunteer Public Service Unit members were providing life-saving assistance to the woman and were soon joined by deputies and detectives.

The woman was taken to a regional hospital for further treatment, according to Guy.

“I want to note the quick response and life-saving actions of Barry Toomey and Chris Nunley, members of our volunteer Public Service Unit. They made a difference,” Sheriff Guy stated in the news release. “And they are to be commended.”

A social media post shared by the agency states that the stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Detective Jared Price asks that anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 423-745-5620.