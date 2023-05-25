PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 15-year-old boy has died after a shooting and an investigation is underway in Pigeon Forge, according to city police officials.
A news release shared early Thursday states that at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, Pigeon Forge Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at Americana Inn. The responding officers located a male victim.
The teen was taken to the LeConte Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
PFPD officials say the investigation is ongoing and no further information is yet available.
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.