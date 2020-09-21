Investigation underway into fatal Corryton house fire

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly house fire in Corryton.
The Knox County Rural Metro Fire Department responded to Calgary Drive just before 11 p.m. Sunday.
When crews arrived they found heavy fire from the front of the house and flames coming through the roof.
One person in the home was killed. It was determined the victim was overcome by the heat and smoke. A second person who lived in the home was able to escape. One dog was saved and another was not accounted for at the time of the release.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office major crimes unit and fire arson investigators are investigating.
