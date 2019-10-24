Investigation underway into video of student punching another student at Hardin Valley Academy, KCSO says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County investigators are in the preliminary stages of an investigation into a video circulating online showing a student being punched repeatedly by another student at Hardin Valley Academy, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

WATE has seen the video that began circulating social media Wednesday showing a student being punched repeatedly in a school bathroom.

“Sheriff Tom Spangler along with our School Resource Officers and Juvenile Crimes Unit are aware of the video circulating online involving students from Hardin Valley Academy,” a KCSO release said Thursday. “The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating however, the investigation is still in the preliminary stages.”

Knox County Schools confirmed they are aware of the incident and are currently conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.