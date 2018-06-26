Contractor never finishes Maryville woman's concrete pool Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - It's that time of year when families are enjoying their backyard pools, but one family in Maryville is far from splashing around. After spending thousands of dollars, the pool is still unfinished. The contractor offered an apology and some excuses for not finishing the job.

New in-ground pools are expensive. Once work gets underway, completing a pool usually takes about two months, according to several licensed pool contractors.

It's been a disappointing summer for a Maryville woman and a nightmare dealing with her contractor. Sandra Youssefi expected to be swimming by now.

"So no work done. Not in six weeks. Nothing, nothing is happening with the pool," she said.

Construction unexpectedly stopped in early May.

Youssefi signed the contract in March. She said at first she was impressed with the contractor.

"The total cost was to be $30,512.75," she said, adding she'd paid $25,000 up front. "It just make me sick. It makes me want to cry. Yes, I was very naive."

She paid 83 percent up front for the unfinished pool, which is way too much. In WATE 6 On Your Side's research, a typical payment schedule for pool builders starts with a 10 percent down payment, 30 percent at excavation, 30 percent when the concrete shell is installed, 15 percent when the pool interior is done, and the final 15 percent when you are shown how to operate the pool.

Once construction stopped, Youssefi asked the City of Maryville to send an inspector to check the pool. She had a building permit. She said the inspector reported the wiring was wrong and some of the plumbing was incorrectly installed and would have to be redone.

Her contractor is Lance Hord of Gatlinburg. He owns and operates Hord's Concrete Service. With her iPad, Youssefi snapped pictures during the early stages of construction. She said at first, Hord was on the job along with his employees.

"Towards the end, you can see right here where they are pouring the pool. What I didn't know is that you had to have that part inspected because you had to have the wiring tied off," she said.

Youssefi said Hord should have known when inspections were required. When construction ended six weeks ago, Youssefi said she contacted Hord repeatedly, asking him to return. In her contract, she had a stipulation added. It was a completion deadline of mid-June.

"If the pool wasn't completed by that date, June 12, that the home owner could request an accounting for all the funds," she said.

In a text message several weeks ago, Hord did not address his accounting of funds or a refund. He said in his text that his "truck tore up" and that his "phone got cut off," but he "wants to return."

WATE 6 On Your Side called Lance Hord to get his side of the story, but we reached a full voice mailbox.

We called again. Within a day, Hord returned the call. He said he apologized to Mrs. Youssefi "for not finishing the pool." He said the "weather held him up," that his "truck had broken down" twice and that there had been "a death in his family." Hord said he plans to return $7,000, maybe more.

Then in note to Youssefi on June 23, Hord said he will give her back $30,000 in installments, "starting at $500 dollars a month."

"I just want a pool. I want a pool for my grandkids. My daughter has stage four cancer. All I want is be comfortable in my yard. And we just thought this would be an oasis which has turned out to be a catastrophe," said Youssefi.

During his conversation with WATE 6 On Your Side, Hord said Youssefi's pool was only the fourth one he had built. Hord is not licensed with the Tennessee Contractor's Licensing Board.

A licensed pool contractor visited Youssefi on Friday. She was told extensive work would be necessary on her existing pool before her family can go swimming.