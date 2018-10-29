Gatlinburg man's drone breaks after only one use

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) - When buying a product online, customer service is important if something goes wrong. A man in Gatlinburg who bought a drone in July is disgusted with the lack of service after the device developed a problem. A battery overheated, so he sent a vital part of the drone back.

It was the drone's controller and it was returned in August. At first, there were promised a new device would be sent soon, but that never happened. What started out as a good experience with reasonable expectations turned into a frustrating waiting game.

John Sonnier purchased a drone in July. Sonnier said he flew his Parrott Bebop 2 only one time, just days after it arrived.

"Then I had problems with the controller and the charger These are the batteries for the drone. The battery that was inside the controller got hot," he said.

Sonnier said the controller stopped working. Only one charger came in the package from the manufacturer.

"And here is the charger. And this charger when I plugged it in, it got so hot that it almost caught on fire," Sonnier said.

Sonnier kept the charger, but said he sent the defective controller back.

"It's $449 that just stayed in this case," he said.

Because of its bargain price, the Parrott Bebop 2 is considered a starter drone.

"Well right now I can't fly it. I don't have the controller for it," Sonnier said.

Once he sent the controller off, in early August correspondence began in mid-August between Sonnier and the business that sold his drone, the Parrot company.

"They apologized a few times. They said, no problem. They'll take care of it," he said.

Sonnier said he tracked the controller as it was returned to California more than two months ago, and said he's waited patiently for it.

"They have a guarantee that it was going to take them seven to 10 days to get a new one to me," Sonnier said.

In September, Parrot wrote there was a problem in getting him a new controller.

"They kept on reassuring me saying, 'We don't have one in the warehouse. We'll get you one,'" said Sonnier.

Frustrated with the delay, he then asked for a refund.

"[They said] they'll have a supervisor call me. The supervisor never called me," he said.

In mid-October, Sonnier was sent a letter of apology similar to the one he received earlier. WATE 6 On Your Side called the Parrot company in California for their response and were told, "We're working on Mr. Sonnier's order" and "dealing with his issue." WATE was also asked to have Sonnier call their office. He did.

Sonnier said he was told to return the entire unit and once it's received, he'll get a full refund. Sonnier is satisfied and said he may purchase a drone from another company once he gets his money back.

Parrot's customer service said three times it was sorry for any inconvenience that Sonnier experienced. While he appreciated Parrot's comments and concern, all he wanted was some action to be taken.

Customer service agents are paid to listen ant to troubleshoot your problem quickly. If they constantly meet your reasonable requests with "no" or "I'm not authorized to do that," ask to speak with a manager. If you still don't experience satisfaction, you have a right to take your complaint as far up the corporate totem pole as possible. Send a letter to the company president.