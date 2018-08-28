Knoxville couple's home warranty problem solved Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Knoxville couple hit a big roadblock with their home warranty company. When their air conditioner quit working, the repairman hired to check the unit didn't show up at the appointed time, so the couple took matters into their own hands.

Most people buy home warranty contracts to protect big ticket items like kitchen appliances, washers and dryers, and heating and air units. Under most contracts, if a covered item cannot be repaired, the warranty plan will replace it or offer an alternative solution.

When a repairman failed to show up to check Vicki and Ron Sebold's air conditioner that had quit working, they went and bought a new one, but the warranty company said the couple didn't have approval to do that.

Vicki Sebold said the temperature inside their home soared to 90 degrees on July 2 when their original unit quit.

"I called them right away as soon as we realized the thermostat was at 90. I went out and didn't hear it running," she said.

The couple bought peace of mind with an American Home Shield protection plan. They've had a contact with the home warranty company for several years. Their yearly payment is just over $1,000

The couple said they did not expect they'd have to pay full price for a new air conditioning unit after their old one stopped running. After all, they had a protection plan.

"It has to be dead before they'll replace it. So, it finally died and we couldn't get them here," said Ron Sebold.

The cost of their new unit was close to $7,000. They asked to be reimbursed and didn't expect full payment. However, they were turned down.

"It's just sad when you buy something monthly to prevent these large expenditures and when it happens, they're just not there," said Ron Sebold.

In looking at the terms and agreement of their American Home Shield contract, a serviceman was supposed to be at their home within two days, but the couple said he didn't show up even after three days of waiting.

"I asked if you can't get your provider out within a reasonable amount of time for repairs. They said, oh you can call us, let us know, and submit the bill. That's what I ended up doing," said Vicki Sebold.

Their request was denied because they had not gotten approval for a new unit.

"Whatever they would normally pay, we don't expect the whole thing. But they have decided [they would pay] nothing," said Ron Sebold.

WATE 6 On Your Side wrote to American Home Shield's corporate office to get their side of the story. We explained the couple had called on a Monday were told a repairman would arrive Friday, but on that day no one came. Within 10 days of sending our letter,Vicki Sebold heard from the company.

"They sent a check for $2,075. Without your help we would never have received anything because they closed the file upon my request to get reimbursed for partial payment. Because it wasn't repairable, they gave us cash toward a new unit," said Vicki Sebold.

Home warranty contracts have lots of fine print. You have to read the contract carefully and understand all the details in order to protect yourself if you run into an issue like the Sebolds did.

American Home Shield is a widely known company with a good record and reputation. The Sebolds say if the local repair company had shown up at the appointed time, perhaps they would have been better served.