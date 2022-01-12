KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Investigators in Blount County have released new information on a Dec. 20 mobile home fire in Friendsville that left one woman dead.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of the fire on Hamil Road as 47-year-old Mildred Nichols. Fire investigators ruled the fire was accidental and caused by a propane heater inside the bedroom in which she was sleeping.

Investigators are awaiting results of an autopsy performed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for determination of her exact cause of death.

Emergency crews located Nichols body after responding to a mobile home fire at 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 20. A resident of the mobile home, 36-year-old Brandon Seaton, was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication.