KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police investigators say they need more information to solve the 2014 murder of a Knoxville cab driver.

Paul Shepherd was working his second day as a taxi driver when he was killed in June 29, 2014 near the Montgomery Village Apartments on Daylily Drive.

A homicide investigator says at the time, witnesses reported seeing two people running from the scene, adding he knows people with more information about what happened are out there.

“We have some witnesses that saw a couple of suspects running from the scene,” said KPD Investigator Jeff Day in 2016. “We know there have been some people that saw it. We talked to some of those people and there’s a possibility that the suspects lived in this area.”

“I can’t offer a reward because I don’t have enough funds to do that,” said Shepherd. “All I can do is ask for people’s help.”

His father, Paul Shepherd Sr, told WATE in 2016 his family cannot find peace until the case is solved. “He has two kids that miss him really bad and we need closure.”

There are four ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page.