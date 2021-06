KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify a man suspected of burglarizing a church.

The Laurel Church of Christ, located on Kingston Pike, was burglarized around 2 a.m. Tuesday, June 15.

If you know who he is reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.