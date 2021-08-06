Investigators seek to identify Jane Doe from 2016 Knoxville death probe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in identifying skeletal remains of an unidentified female that were found in 2016 behind the Best Value Inn on Merchants Drive.

According to Crime Stoppers, in November, the remains were found behind the Best Value Inn, which is an area frequented by people experiencing homelessness.

The FBI was able to create a facial reconstruction and make a sketch of Jane Doe. With little to go on, police are asking if anyone recognizes her, or has any information about this investigation to contact East TN Valley Crime Stoppers online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 TIPS app.

