Involved officers identified from shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department has released the identities of four officers involved in a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School that left one student dead.

The officers have been identified as Officer Adam Willson, Lieutenant Stanley Cash, Officer Jonathon Clabough and Officer Brian Baldwin.

Officer Brian Baldwin

Lieutenant Stanley Cash

Officer Jonathan Clabough

Officer Adam Willson

The department said Wednesday that Willson was recovering after sustaining a gunshot wound while responding to a report of a possibly-armed individual at the school on Monday, April 12. Anthony J. Thompson Jr, a 17-year-old AEHS student, died after he was shot by a KPD officer inside a bathroom at the high school.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that a preliminary investigation indicated the bullet that struck Willson was not fired from the student’s handgun.

The report does not state which gun the bullet was fired from, or who was holding it at the time it discharged.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen has declined her request to release officer body camera footage of the shooting at this time, citing the ongoing investigation.

Knox County Assistant District Attorney Sean McDermott said Allen plans to hold a press conference Thursday regarding the release of body camera footage and the issues that are present during an ongoing and active investigation.

Willson has been with the KPD since January 2001 and was currently serving as the School Resource Officer at Austin-East Magnet High School. Cash has been with the KPD since October 2001. Clabough has been with the KPD since February 2017. Baldwin has been with the KPD since October 2004. Cash, Clabough and Baldwin are all assigned to East District patrol.