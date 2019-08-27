Iowa officer responds to kid with fear of monsters in his room

Ethridge, Iowa (WKRN/CNN) — Six-year-old Hayden’s mom and sister were telling him goodnight when they say his attic door randomly opened.

“He started to get some bad thoughts. He has accidentally seen some trailers with some movies I won’t name since he’s sitting right here. But he started to imagine they were in his bedroom,” said Hayden’s mom Amanda Williams.

Williams thinks it happened due to the way the air circulates in the home from other doors being shut.

But that wasn’t a good enough explanation for Hayden.

This was the first time he lived in a home with his own room.

Hayden wanted a police officer to come by and check it out, despite his moms effort to console and convince him the house is safe.

“I kinda maybe thought for a little bit that I was going to inconvenience an officer because obviously their job is demanding. And I didn’t know if they would think it was silly,” said Williams.

In order to convince Hayden he was safe, he and his mom went to the Eldridge police station where Hayden told an officer he was having trouble sleeping at night.

“They asked if I’d come over and check the house out. And I said sure. So I went and looked around the house a little bit,” said Officer Bruce Schwartz.

Thankfully, Officer Schwartz didn’t find anything scary Hayden should be worried about.

Now Hayden has been happy and able to sleep at night.

Not only that, but now he loves playing in the attic.

Officer Schwartz said there is nothing remarkable about how he helped Hayden.

“I’m definitely not special. Any one of our officers would have done the exact same thing. We do this job for that reason, to help people,” said Officer Schwartz.

Officer Schwartz also met with Hayden on his first day of school to check on him and make sure he was feeling better.

“It was a good day on the first day of school. And on the second day, today, it was good, too. And I bet tomorrow is going to be a good day,” said Hayden.