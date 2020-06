DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — For the first time since WWII there will be no Iowa State Fair.

On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair Board voted 11-2 to postpone the 2020 Iowa State Fair until August of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just minutes after the vote was carried out live, the Iowa State Fair posted a pre-produced video on Twitter announcing the cancellation.

This year, we're heartbroken to say we won't be able to come together to celebrate the year's best in ag, industry, entertainment and achievement at the Iowa State Fair. Fairwell for now, and we'll see you Aug. 12-22, 2021. For more info, please visit https://t.co/Pn4Ux34twc. pic.twitter.com/xASTiG7iU0 — Iowa State Fair (@IowaStateFair) June 10, 2020

