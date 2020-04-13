Closings
There are currently 39 active closings. Click for more details.

IRS to launch online tool for people to track their stimulus checks

News

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Wondering where your stimulus check is, if it isn’t in your bank account just yet?

There will soon be a tool for that!

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced Friday it will launch a tool this week allowing Americans to register and track their stimulus checks. The tool is expected to be available around April 15.

The free “Get My Payment” tool located on the IRS.gov website will allow taxpayers who filed their tax returns in 2018 or 2019 but did not provide their banking information on their return to submit direct deposit information as to ensure they get their payments sooner.

Having your direct deposit information on file with the IRS ensures you get your stimulus check in your bank account quickly instead of waiting for a check in the mail.

Through this tool, you’ll be able to track the status of your payment by entering your Social Security Number, date of birth, and mailing address.

Those who want to add bank account information will need to provide the following:

  • Their Adjusted Gross Income from their most recent tax return submitted, either 2019 or 2018
  • The refund or amount owed from their latest filed tax return
  • Bank account type, account and routing numbers

If you did not use file a tax return in 2018 or 2019, there is a separate tool for non-filers to submit basic personal information to receive stimulus payments.

If you filed 2018 or 2019 tax returns with your direct deposition information on file, or if you are a Social Security recipient, you don’t need to take any further action as you will automatically receive your check in your bank account in the coming days.

The IRS says, however, once your check is scheduled for delivery, you are prohibited from updating your bank account information.

Taxpayers are also not allowed to change bank account information that is already on file with the IRS in an effort to help protect against potential fraud.

It’s important to note that the IRS does not email, text, or use social media to request your personal or financial information.

Anyone earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and who has a Social Security number will receive a $1,200 payment.

That means married couples filing joint returns will receive the full payment — $2,400 — if their adjusted gross income, which what you report on your taxes, is under $150,000.

The payment steadily declines for those who make more.

Those earning more than $99,000, or $198,000 for joint filers, are not eligible.

For heads of household with one child, the benefit starts to decline at $112,500 and falls to zero at $146,500.

Parents will also receive $500 for each qualifying child.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online"

TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce"

Apple, Google to harness phones for virus tracking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Apple, Google to harness phones for virus tracking"

Dr. Deborah Birx: Encouraging signs with virus, but not at peak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Deborah Birx: Encouraging signs with virus, but not at peak"

Trump: Aggressive anti-virus strategy saving lives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Aggressive anti-virus strategy saving lives"

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Oak Ridge next week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Oak Ridge next week"

Quarantine Sports: Morristown West's Noah Tripucka sinks trick shot, plays piano

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quarantine Sports: Morristown West's Noah Tripucka sinks trick shot, plays piano"

What is considered recovered from COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What is considered recovered from COVID-19?"

Balancing First Amendment rights amid pandemic, Easter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Balancing First Amendment rights amid pandemic, Easter"

State lawmaker: Prepare for second wave of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "State lawmaker: Prepare for second wave of COVID-19"

Toilet paper shortage during outbreak? Here's why

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toilet paper shortage during outbreak? Here's why"

Sean Penn: 'Wash them hands!'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sean Penn: 'Wash them hands!'"

New rapid COVID-19 test expected to be available in East Tennessee in next 10 days

Thumbnail for the video titled "New rapid COVID-19 test expected to be available in East Tennessee in next 10 days"

Warnings multiply against Easter holiday travel, gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warnings multiply against Easter holiday travel, gatherings"

Additional COVID-19 data, including the infected gender, race and ethnicity released by state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Additional COVID-19 data, including the infected gender, race and ethnicity released by state"

Community rallies to support longtime Knoxville deli amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community rallies to support longtime Knoxville deli amid pandemic"

Knox County Health Dept. to release heat map of local COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. to release heat map of local COVID-19 cases"

Starbucks makes $10 million commitment to workers affected by coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks makes $10 million commitment to workers affected by coronavirus"

Quarantine Sports: April 8 (11 p.m.)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quarantine Sports: April 8 (11 p.m.)"

Morristown Chaplain dead from COVID-19 complications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morristown Chaplain dead from COVID-19 complications"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter