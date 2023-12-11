KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — KUB Fiber has recently expanded its internet services in Knoxville, providing high-speed internet to over 50,000 homes and businesses in Knoxville and its surrounding counties.

Knoxville Utilities Board says customers who sign up can enjoy 1 gigabit per second upload and download speeds, with no data caps, and local customer support for a monthly fee of $65.

The first phase of the rollout, which covered more than 1,100 miles of fiber infrastructure, has already been completed. This latest phase extended from West Knoxville to Union and Grainger counties.

Credit: KUB’s social media post

Map depicts current areas where KUB Fiber is offered.

Earlier this year, KUB Fiber connected over 4,100 homes and businesses in South Knoxville, including Vestal, Island Home, Old Sevier, and Cherokee Trail.

KUB Fiber is also available in several other neighborhoods, including Parkridge and Morningside in East Knoxville, North Knoxville, along the Broadway corridor, some West Knoxville service areas, and parts of Union and Grainger counties.

Jay Miller, the marketing manager for KUB, says that the fiber rollout plan aims to help people in “underserved” communities with internet speeds too slow for work and school.

KUB plans to offer fiber services to more communities in the upcoming phase. The company has invested over $700 million in this project, which will take up to seven years to complete.

If you want to learn more about KUB Fiber and check if your area is covered, please visit http://kub.org/fiber.