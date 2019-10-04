Is this space a park or potential: The debate continues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three parcels of land, relatively small considered to the baseball fields at Caswell Park abutting them, continue to stir concerns for some in East Knoxville.

A zoning report, to be voted on by the Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission next week, shows the Rogero Administration is moving forward on a plan to give the land, approximately 1.04 acres to the Volunteer Ministry Center, in an effort to provide 47 more housing units for the homeless. The VMS plan would include adding those units to their existing plans to buy the Positively Living Building, to help meet the needs of the city.

The three parcels, sitting near the corner of East Fifth Avenue and Myrtle Street, are currently zoned in the park and open space district, but they’re requesting a switch to the planned residential district.

Regardless of how it shakes out, it’s property owned by the city, paid for by your tax dollars. Previous minutes show the city paid for the three parcels in three installments: one in 2010 for $100,000, a second for $90,000, and a $47,000 purchase in 2001. The final two installments were earmarked for “Caswell Park redevelopment.”

Mayor Madeline Rogero wrote, in an email to a concerned homeowner, the open space is distinctly separate from the park by the fencing around the fields. Rogero also said the Parks Department has no objection to the proposal and doesn’t currently acknowledge the space online as an amenity of the park, or even on the park map. You can see that here.

Rogeo also pointed out the land was actually considered an optimal space for residential development for years. “The One Year Plan and the 2014 Central City Sector Plan adopted by Knoxville City Council do not envision these lots as Open Space. Rather they recommend that these lots be Mixed Use-SD/Mixed Use-CC4 (high intensity residential),” she wrote.

Greta Schmoyer believes the three parcels have always been part of the park. She attended a public meeting on Sept. 23, where she said she spent most of the night arguing the space was an extension of the park, both in public documents and in the eyes of those who live there. That single meeting prior to the planning commission’s decision, coupled with an incident during the Recode Knoxville drafting process, she said there’s some mistrust among many in her neighborhood.

Recode Knoxville, the comprehensive zoning overhaul that passed a couple months ago, went through multiple map drafts. While the goal of the planning commission was to place existing parcels in equivalent zones, meaning their land use wouldn’t drastically change, the three parcels were changed from open space to residential in one draft, at the request of the City Department of Community Development, without public or city council input.

The parcel reverted back to open space in the final draft and the Director pledged plenty of input opportunities in the future planning of the site. It’s the combination of what Schmoyer sees as a last-minute, closed door, decision and a view that, after nearly 20 years since it was purchased as part of park redevelopment, the parcels are separate from Caswell, that she said is causing frustration among homeowners.

While the parcels may be separate to city leaders, they’re still connected. On one parcel, there is some overlap of fencing and utility lines. Knoxville’s Chief Policy Office, Deputy Mayor Bill Lyons, said Thursday, the parcels would be adjusted to exclude the in-use portion of the land, before any property transfer occurred.

In many city news releases and in the zoning request, the parcels are listed as “adjacent to” Caswell Park. Schmoyer said she has the documents to support that hasn’t been the verbiage in the past.

Ultimately, she’d like to be more involved in the conversation. She even says she, and several neighbors, have looked at alternative sites for a housing development, because she does support more housing for the most vulnerable in the city.

RELATED: Debate over supportive housing near Caswell Park

The administration’s challenge in fulfilling their goal of supporting open space and parks, while meeting the housing needs of the sitting is best described as a balancing act. “Fortunately, we don’t often have to make a choice between these two worthy goals — both of which meet important needs in our City. In weighing these conflicting needs, this is what we have considered that tips the balance in favor of permanent supportive housing,” Rogero wrote.

It will ultimately be up to City Council to decide on the official rezoning of the property, or whether it is given to VMC.