Breaking News
Blount Co. Sheriff seeking endangered missing 4-year-old boy
Live Now
How young guns are aiming to dethrone NASCAR legends at the Daytona 500

Isaiah 117 House breaks ground in Blount County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A ministry that serves as a safe haven for children who have been removed from their homes broke ground on a new place Friday.

The new Isaiah 117 House will give kids a place to stay while waiting to enter foster homes – rather than having them wait it out at the Department of Children’s Servies offices.

The Isaiah 117 House is filled with friendly volunteers, clean clothes, toys and snuggly blankets; giving the kids a comfortable space while DCS finds a good foster placement.

The original Isaiah 117 House Resource Center is in Carter County – with two other locations open in North East Tennessee.

Blount County is one of eight counties currently working to open a new location, as the nonprofit continues to grow and provide resources to children. There are active fundraising opportunities for these expansions — click here for more information.

LATEST NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter