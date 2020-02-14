Isaiah 117 House breaks ground in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A ministry that serves as a safe haven for children who have been removed from their homes broke ground on a new place Friday.

The new Isaiah 117 House will give kids a place to stay while waiting to enter foster homes – rather than having them wait it out at the Department of Children’s Servies offices.

The Isaiah 117 House is filled with friendly volunteers, clean clothes, toys and snuggly blankets; giving the kids a comfortable space while DCS finds a good foster placement.

The original Isaiah 117 House Resource Center is in Carter County – with two other locations open in North East Tennessee.

Blount County is one of eight counties currently working to open a new location, as the nonprofit continues to grow and provide resources to children. There are active fundraising opportunities for these expansions — click here for more information.

LATEST NEWS