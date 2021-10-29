KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Isaiah Brooks, who was convicted of reckless homicide in the death of Gibbs High School student Zach Munday, will serve the remainder of his 10-year sentence on probation after two years in prison.

The family of Zach Munday requested the court sentence, Brooks, to at least two years within the Department of Correction at the original sentencing hearing on Nov. 1, 2019. Criminal Court Judge Scott Green ruled Friday the punishment will be reduced to a split confinement sentence of supervision for the remainder of the sentence.

The court directed Brooks’ counsel to secure a halfway house where he will reside until he is released from custody. Further conditions of probation will be imposed which will include, but are not limited to, abstinence from alcohol. He will have no contact with the Munday family and is instructed to avoid being in proximity of the Munday residence.

Green denied judicial diversion for Brooks, would would have allowed the charge to be expunged from his record if certain conditions were met, due to the serious nature of the case and the fact he was in violation of his juvenile probation by consuming alcohol on the night of the crime.

Zach Munday died in May of 2019 after a party where there was underage drinking. Police say Brooks and Munday had gotten into a fight at the party which ended with a head injury for Munday.

An investigation found that Brooks and two others, Chelsea Hopson and Noel Leyva, did not immediately help Munday get medical treatment, saying they were afraid of getting caught drinking. Doctors said Munday’s injuries were treatable, had he been brought to a hospital sooner.

Hopson entered a guilty plea to a charge of being an accessory after the fact. She was sentenced to 30 days in Knox County Jail but was released early and will have the opportunity for diversion after six years. Leyva pleaded guilty to an accessory charge and furnishing alcohol to a minor. He is serving three years of probation.