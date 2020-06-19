Breaking News
Isolated storm knocks out power in West Knox County, affects traffic lights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thousands of Knoxville Utilities Board customers had their power knocked out Friday afternoon as an isolated storm came through Knox County.

Among the outages included some traffic lights that affected drivers’ commutes near the interstate on Kingston Pike in Bearden and the West Hills areas.

According to the WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team, we’ve already seen rain across parts of East Tennessee today and there is the chance for more showers and storms to flare up Friday afternoon; with a few of these storms could be on the strong side with locally heavy rain and frequent lightning possible. 

